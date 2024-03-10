Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kevin Valladay, 36, whose address was given as Cullingtree Road in Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 7, 2024, charged with theft.

The court heard that on June 6, 2022, the defendant entered Sainsbury’s at Sprucefield at 5.30pm.

A few seconds later another male and a female entered the store.

From CCTV footage it appeared that the defendant was involved in the theft of a CCTV system worth £189 and headphones worth £40.

No offer of payment was made before leaving the store.