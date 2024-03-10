Man warned he will face six months in prison if he does not pay for items stolen at Sainsbury's in Sprucefield
Kevin Valladay, 36, whose address was given as Cullingtree Road in Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 7, 2024, charged with theft.
The court heard that on June 6, 2022, the defendant entered Sainsbury’s at Sprucefield at 5.30pm.
A few seconds later another male and a female entered the store.
From CCTV footage it appeared that the defendant was involved in the theft of a CCTV system worth £189 and headphones worth £40.
No offer of payment was made before leaving the store.
Deputy District Judge Gerard Trainor told the defendant: “You will return to court on March 14 and you will have the amount of £229 in full and if you don’t you will be going to jail for six months."