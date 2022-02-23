Man warns police of ‘all hell breaking loose’

Forty-four-year-old Patrick Collins from Millrace Square, Moneymore, admitted a charge of resisting a female police officer on June 27 last.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan imposed a fined of £200 with a £15 offender levy.

Counsel prosecuting told the court that police attended an address in Moneymore following a report of a domestic incident.

She said as the defendant was arrested he threatened that “all hell was going to break loose” and refused to comply with the police.

The lawyer said Collins kicked out at police and subsequently restrained before being taken to Antrim custody suite where he was cautioned for resisting police.

Judge Mullan remarked that from his record Collins appeared to “have a bit of an issue with the police”.

Defence solicitor Colin Donnelly explained that it was the defendant’s partner who had called the police and he had been remonstrating his innocence with them.

Mr Donnelly said he had been protesting and that was how he had fallen foul of the police out of frustration of the incident itself.

He pointed out that he had a relative conviction some two-and-a-half years ago and that involved fighting on a night out.