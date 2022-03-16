Man was able to enter ex-partner’s home when takeaway arrived

Marius Sredzinski (35), of ‘no fixed abode’ in Ballymena, admitted a charge of harassment in relation to January 16 this year.

The defendant appeared via video link from Maghaberry Prison at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

A prosecutor said the defendant was “banging” on the front door of his ex-partner’s home and wouldn’t leave and police were called.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

He returned a few hours later and was banging on the door “aggressively” on this occassion and demanding to be let in.

A takeaway delivery came to the address and when the door was opened the defendant gained access to the house and told police he was “allowed to live there”.

Police arrived for a second time and arrested him.

Defence barrister Ben Thompson said the defendant “opportunistically” got into the property when the takeaway arrived.

The court heard the defendant had already spent the equivalent of a four months prison term on remand.

The defendant was given a four months prison term, suspended for a year, by Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer.

The judge said: “Your counsel is quite right, there are many cases of harassment which are much worse than this one but that is not to downplay or minimise the stress and anxiety any harassment causes upon a partner or former partner, to say nothing of the trouble, the expense and inconvenience caused when police officers have to be called out on more than one occasion to deal with what was a domestic issue.”