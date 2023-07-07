Police found a motorist asleep in a car parked at the side of the M2 motorway.

Martin Della Vecchia (44), of Gallows Street, Dromore, County Down, pleaded guilty to a charge of 'stopping on a motorway other than hard shoulder' on November 24 last year.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, that at 5.25pm police were on patrol when they saw a black Mercedes parked on a "grass verge at the side of the motorway" halfway between Templepatrick and Sandyknowes junction.

A man was observed asleep in the driver's seat and the defendant had told police he had "parked there due to tiredness".

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena courthouse. Credit: Pacemaker

The prosecutor said police explained the grass verge was part of the motorway bounded by the hedges and fence on either side and that he "exposed himself and other road users to danger by parking there".

The prosecutor said the defendant had parked a short distance from two junctions where he could have exited the motorway and found a safe place to park.

When cautioned the defendant told police: "I thought it was the best thing to do."

The prosecutor said the defendant accepted a fixed penalty and surrendered his driving licence at the road side but then elected for the matter to go to court.

The defendant told the court he had stopped the car on the "grass verge behind the guard rail and parked away from the motorway". He said waiting for the next exit "did not feel safe".