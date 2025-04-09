Man was caught driving just a month after he had been disqualified, Lisburn court hears

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Polish man living in Lisburn has been banned from driving for two years and given a suspended prison sentence.

Bartosz Edward Chudzik, 37, whose address was given as Hancock Street in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with driving whilst disqualified, and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

The court heard that the defendant was stopped by police on the Laganbank Road in Lisburn on August 28, 2024.

The defendant was said to be the registered owner of the vehicle and that he had been disqualified from driving one month earlier.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google

A defence lawyer said: "He has been living in this jurisdiction since 2010 and is originally Polish.

"He has a family here and is in full time employment. He has ties to the community.”

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a custodial sentence of five months, suspended for two years, on each of the two charges. She also disqualified the defendant from driving for two years.