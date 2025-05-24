A man has been handed a suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to stealing from a local Centra store.

Levi Matthew Morinte, aged 22, whose address was given as Falls Road, Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, May 22, charged with theft from a Centra store in Dunmurry.

The court heard that on October 20, 2023 police received a report from store staff.

It was reported that at 9.10pm the defendant, and another unidentified male, entered the store.

The defendant lifted chicken goujons from the freezer and placed them in a plastic bag.

The other man was said to have lifted other items when walking around the store before leaving without paying for any of the items.

It was stated that the total value of the stolen goods was £22.

The defendant was identified by the police from CCTV footage.

The second male involved was not able to be identified by the police.

Defence told the court the defendant “has accepted he was present”.

He continued: “This is a low level theft. He is currently subject to a suspended sentence for attempted theft.

"I accept nothing was fit for resale.”

During sentencing, Deputy District Judge John Rea told the defendant: “You come before the court with a considerable record, including previous offences of dishonesty.”

Mr Rea imposed a custodial sentence of three months, which he suspended for a period of two years.

The deputy district judge also ordered the defendant to pay £22 in compensation and allowed him eight weeks to pay.