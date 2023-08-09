Register
BREAKING
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle

Man was detected with cannabis at airport search area

A man found with cannabis in a bag at the search area at Belfast International Airport has been fined £300.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 9th Aug 2023, 20:30 BST
Court was told cannabis was found in a bag at the search area at Belfast International Airport. Photo by GoogleCourt was told cannabis was found in a bag at the search area at Belfast International Airport. Photo by Google
Court was told cannabis was found in a bag at the search area at Belfast International Airport. Photo by Google

Piaras Samuel Devenney (32), of Rosemount Gardens, Belfast, pleaded guilty to possessing a Class B drug.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, police were tasked to the central search area at the airport after airport security discovered herbal cannabis in a passenger's bag. The court was told it was "£10" worth of cannabis.

The court heard the defendant was not in front of the judge as he was working in England as a labourer.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a "very poor record".