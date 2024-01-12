Man was disorderly at Antrim Area Hospital
Gerard Gillan (24), of Valiant Court in Antrim town, also assaulted police officers on March 19 last year. He has also been put on Probation for a year.
An earlier sitting of Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told the defendant kicked and headbutted a police officer and spat at officers on March 19. On April 14 last year he stole a purse containing '£50' at Clarke Court in Antrim town.
He also admitted tampering with a vehicle at Clarke Court and attempting to cause criminal damage to a police car on April 14 this year.
District Judge Nigel Broderick had previously deferred sentencing in the case with conditions that there was to be no re-offending and the defendant also had to engage with the Community Addictions Team.
At court on January 9, a defence barrister said there had been a "very positive" Probation report on Gillan.