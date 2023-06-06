A man who was disorderly at the Leighinmohr House Hotel in Ballymena on a pre-Christmas work night out has admitted charges of being disorderly and causing criminal damage to a police car.

Robert John Archibald (36), of Dunclug Gardens in Ballymena, committed offences on December 18 last year.

Ballymena Magistrates' Court heard the disorderly behaviour happened outside the hotel when the defendant was "heavily intoxicated" and the criminal damage related to him spitting on a seat in a police car.

A defence lawyer said the defendant is "not drinking any more".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said there was "every reason" why the defendant should be jailed as he was in breach of a suspended sentence.