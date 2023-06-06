Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Lewis Capaldi cancels shows and appearances in emotional statement
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down

Man was disorderly at Ballymena hotel on pre-Christmas work night out

A man who was disorderly at the Leighinmohr House Hotel in Ballymena on a pre-Christmas work night out has admitted charges of being disorderly and causing criminal damage to a police car.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 6th Jun 2023, 08:03 BST

Robert John Archibald (36), of Dunclug Gardens in Ballymena, committed offences on December 18 last year.

Ballymena Magistrates' Court heard the disorderly behaviour happened outside the hotel when the defendant was "heavily intoxicated" and the criminal damage related to him spitting on a seat in a police car.

A defence lawyer said the defendant is "not drinking any more".

Most Popular
Ballymena courthouseBallymena courthouse
Ballymena courthouse

District Judge Nigel Broderick said there was "every reason" why the defendant should be jailed as he was in breach of a suspended sentence.

Read More
Eight photos from Northern Trust’s recognition event for Covid-19 Testing Team

However, he deferred sentence for a year to see if the defendant could stay out of trouble.