Robert John Archibald (36), of Dunclug Gardens in Ballymena, committed offences on December 18 last year.
Ballymena Magistrates' Court heard the disorderly behaviour happened outside the hotel when the defendant was "heavily intoxicated" and the criminal damage related to him spitting on a seat in a police car.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A defence lawyer said the defendant is "not drinking any more".
District Judge Nigel Broderick said there was "every reason" why the defendant should be jailed as he was in breach of a suspended sentence.
However, he deferred sentence for a year to see if the defendant could stay out of trouble.