Man was disorderly at Ballymena train station after being refused travel due to his 'level of intoxication'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who was disorderly at Ballymena train station has been given a one-month jail sentence.

Adam Wilson (26), with an address listed as Maghaberry Prison, committed the offence on January 29 in 2022.

He appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court via video link from prison where he is a sentenced prisoner with a release date of February next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In relation to the train station, a prosecutor said the defendant was refused travel due to his "level of intoxication and previous behaviour" and he became aggressive with police.

Ballymena train station. Picture: Google

He was shouting and swearing and "repeatedly trying to gain access to the train platform" in full view of passengers and staff.

Police had given him warnings to stop but he continued to swear and refused to leave the area.

A defence solicitor said it had been "unacceptable behaviour".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lawyer said the defendant has "struggled with alcohol and substance abuse for a number of years".

He said the defendant had been under the influence of alcohol at the train station.

Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer said "in view of the fact that this was in a public place and affected other members of the public" he was handing down a one-month prison term to be served consecutively to the defendant's current sentence.