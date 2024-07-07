Man was disorderly at Ballymena train station after being refused travel due to his 'level of intoxication'
Adam Wilson (26), with an address listed as Maghaberry Prison, committed the offence on January 29 in 2022.
He appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court via video link from prison where he is a sentenced prisoner with a release date of February next year.
In relation to the train station, a prosecutor said the defendant was refused travel due to his "level of intoxication and previous behaviour" and he became aggressive with police.
He was shouting and swearing and "repeatedly trying to gain access to the train platform" in full view of passengers and staff.
Police had given him warnings to stop but he continued to swear and refused to leave the area.
A defence solicitor said it had been "unacceptable behaviour".
The lawyer said the defendant has "struggled with alcohol and substance abuse for a number of years".
He said the defendant had been under the influence of alcohol at the train station.
Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer said "in view of the fact that this was in a public place and affected other members of the public" he was handing down a one-month prison term to be served consecutively to the defendant's current sentence.
Bail in the sum of £400 was fixed for to appeal the sentence. The defendant remains in jail.