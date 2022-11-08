Christopher Bennett (22), a plumber, of Ballyvally Heights, admitted charges of disorderly behaviour and assaulting two police officers on August 19.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant was a guest at the hotel and was heavily intoxicated and was shouting and swearing.When police were called around 3am the defendant told them to "F off," according to the prosecutor, and, when restrained, Bennett bit an officer on the hand and kicked another in the groin.

A defence lawyer said the incident "happened on the back of what should have been a happy family occasion". He said it was "out of character" and Bennett had "a very strong suspicion that his drink was spiked".

Ballymena courthouse.