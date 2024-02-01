Man was doing 'motorway speed' in 40mph zone in Templepatrick area
Paul Acheson (35), of Glencairn Crescent in Belfast, was detected in the Templepatrick area on August 10 last year.
At the time of the offence the defendant had nine penalty points for speeding, Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the August 10 offence was a "motorway speed" in a 40mph zone.
Banning the defendant, the judge said the nine penalty points will remain on the licence. The judge said speed is a major cause of accidents.
As well "an element of punishment" for the defendant, the judge said there also had to be an element of deterrence to others.