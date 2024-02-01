Register
Man was doing 'motorway speed' in 40mph zone in Templepatrick area

A motorist caught doing 76mph in a 40mph zone has been banned from driving for six weeks and fined £500.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 1st Feb 2024, 17:51 GMT
Paul Acheson (35), of Glencairn Crescent in Belfast, was detected in the Templepatrick area on August 10 last year.

At the time of the offence the defendant had nine penalty points for speeding, Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the August 10 offence was a "motorway speed" in a 40mph zone.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Banning the defendant, the judge said the nine penalty points will remain on the licence. The judge said speed is a major cause of accidents.

As well "an element of punishment" for the defendant, the judge said there also had to be an element of deterrence to others.