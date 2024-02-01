Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paul Acheson (35), of Glencairn Crescent in Belfast, was detected in the Templepatrick area on August 10 last year.

At the time of the offence the defendant had nine penalty points for speeding, Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the August 10 offence was a "motorway speed" in a 40mph zone.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Banning the defendant, the judge said the nine penalty points will remain on the licence. The judge said speed is a major cause of accidents.