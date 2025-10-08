A man was found in possession of goods looted from a house vacated in the Clonavon area of Ballymena during riots in June this year.

Sergiu Varga (24), of no fixed abode in Ballymena, was found with some of "£3,000" worth of goods taken from the house.

He had the assistance of a Romanian language interpreter at Ballymena Magistrates Court when he appeared via video link from prison.

The defendant admitted that on June 21, at Springwell Street in Ballymena, he dishonestly received stolen '£160' worth of goods - PS games, make-up, perfume and other personal items belonging to a female knowing the same to be stolen goods.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

He also admitted the theft of food items worth £13 from Braid River Service Station in Ballymena on March 9 this year.

A prosecutor told an earlier court a woman had to leave her address during recent civil disorder. When she returned a window was smashed and her belongings were taken.

A previous court was told the defendant said he was "living rough" in Ballymena. Police recovered a number of items which belonged to the injured party.

The defendant was also sentenced on charges of possessing a knife at Linenhall Street in Ballymena and assaulting a male on June 3, 2024.

Police had received a report of a disturbance when a male had brandished a knife. Police found a knife on Varga. A male said the defendant pulled a knife and brandished it at him and had shouted at him.

A defence barrister said the defendant had been on remand in custody for a number of months. In relation to the knife incident the lawyer said the defendant had been approached and "felt under threat" and the complainant had said "come on let's fight".

Regarding the stolen goods, the barrister said the complainant was known to the defendant and he had taken items he believed belonged to him.

A barrister said there was no evidence the defendant had taken all the goods from the Clonavon house.

The defendant was given a five months prison term which he has already served on remand. A four months prison term, suspended for two years, was also put in place.