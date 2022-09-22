Man was found with cocaine following ‘strip search’

George Alexander Wright (50), of Chichester Park West in Ballymena, had seven grammes of the Class A drug on December 23, 2019. Ballymena Magistrates’ Court, where the defence solicitor was David Nagra, heard the defendant had a record. A prosecutor said police had stopped the defendant and when nothing was found in the initial search, he was taken to the police station for a “strip search”. The prosecutor said: “At that stage the defendant stated he was concealing something but it was merely for personal use and as a result 6.94 grammes of white powder was found. It was forensically tested and found to be cocaine”.