A County Antrim man was caught with 'cannabis chocolate'.

Nigel Pearce (42), of Potters Wall Lane near Antrim town, admitted possessing cannabis on July 11 last year.

He also admitted having a lock knife 'without good reason or lawful authority' at Niblock Road in Antrim on the same day.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the items were recovered by police who searched a car.

The prosecutor said the "cannabis chocolate" contained a constituent of cannabis known as 'THC'.

The defendant told police he had the knife for "opening parcels".

The prosecutor added: "The chocolate bar, he stated, an unknown male had given it to him and that the male was trying to get him to sell the product in his shop."

The prosecutor said Pearce told police he believed the chocolate bar "contained CBD, not THC". CBD is an active ingredient of cannabis.

"He said he was told the product had been lab-tested and had been in his car for approximately six months and he had no need for it," the prosecutor added.

A defence solicitor said the defendant had a "small shop" in Belfast.