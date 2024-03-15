Man was in possession of CS spray
and live on Freeview channel 276
Christopher McNally (37), with an address listed in the Larne area, admitted possessing a 'prohibited weapon' on January 17, 2024.
A prosecutor said the spray was found in the door pocket of a vehicle and the defendant told officers he was "under severe death threat and he had it for his own protection".
Advertisement
Advertisement
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had "armed himself" and added: "This isn't something he picked up and left in the back of his car."
Ordering him to do 100 hours of Community Service, the judge told the defendant: "Possession of these weapons is a serious matter especially because you felt under threat. You are not allowed to arm yourself, you can't weapon-up and protect yourself.
"If you are under threat you go to the police and they will protect you."