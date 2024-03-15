Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Christopher McNally (37), with an address listed in the Larne area, admitted possessing a 'prohibited weapon' on January 17, 2024.

A prosecutor said the spray was found in the door pocket of a vehicle and the defendant told officers he was "under severe death threat and he had it for his own protection".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had "armed himself" and added: "This isn't something he picked up and left in the back of his car."

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Ordering him to do 100 hours of Community Service, the judge told the defendant: "Possession of these weapons is a serious matter especially because you felt under threat. You are not allowed to arm yourself, you can't weapon-up and protect yourself.