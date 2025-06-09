Man was not wearing helmet on moped being driven on footpath in Ballymena

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 9th Jun 2025, 19:53 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 19:53 BST

Police spotted a Ballymena man riding a moped on a footpath and neither he nor a passenger were wearing helmets.

Daniel McGowan (21), of Devenagh Way, came to police attention in the Ballykeel area of the town but police lost sight of the moped when it passed through a pedestrian subway into the Harryville district.

The defendant admitted offences which occurred on the afternoon of February 28 this year.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: PacemakerThe case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker
He admitted failing to wear a helmet whilst riding a motorcycle; absence of insurance and an appropriate driving licence; and driving 'a mechanically propelled vehicle on to or upon land in the open air, being land to which the public had or was permitted to have access'.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, June 5, he was banned from driving for two months and was fined £225.

