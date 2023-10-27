A court heard a man was punched several times after going to a neighbour's door in Antrim town to complain about 'noise'.

Thomas James Hayward (43), from Donegore Drive, admitted assaulting his neighbour during an incident at Donegore Drive in Antrim town on September 4.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the victim said he had been having "ongoing issues" with his neighbour, the defendant, "due to excessive noise that was coming from his home late at night".

The victim said he had knocked on the defendant's door, directly across from his flat doorway, and Hayward came out and struck him before he was able to say anything.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The court was told ring door bell footage showed the victim knocking the door, which "flies open" and the defendant came out throwing punches.

Hayward threw a number of punches at the victim's face and the back of his head and at that point the victim "cowers down covering his head with his arms in an attempt to defend himself from further injury".

The attack continued and the victim escaped down a communal stairwell but was left with swelling to his upper lip and left ear, a lump to his forehead and pain to his head and back.

Hayward admitted to police what he had done, saying his "neighbours had been accusing him of playing music and watching TV too loudly, however he didn't believe it to be loud".

He said he had been messaged on social media apps about 'noise' and when he saw his neighbour at the door he "just saw red and came out swinging".

A defence lawyer said the defendant accepted it had been a "serious incident". He said the defendant had been bailed to an address away from Donegore Drive but intends to return there. The court was told the victim has now moved away from the flats.

The defendant, who had a previously clear record, was fined £200 and ordered to pay his victim £300 compensation. A two-year Restraining Order was also put in place.

