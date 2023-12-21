Watch more of our videos on Shots!

District Judge Nigel Broderick said Benjamin Hill (32), with an address listed as Maghaberry Prison but formerly of Donore Crescent in Antrim, had subjected the man to "gratuitous violence".

The defendant appeared via video link from prison where he is serving a sentence for attacking his ex-partner. For the new case at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, Hill was ordered to serve six months consecutive to his current sentence.

In the case before the court on December 19 the defendant was sentenced for assault occasioning actual bodily harm and disorderly behaviour in relation to the afternoon of December 16, 2022.

A prosecutor said as soon as the man opened the door of the bar the defendant stood up from a seat and man was struck with several punches before being pushed over towards a table and chairs by Hill. The man was punched on the head and body and was then thrown onto the ground.

Hill grabbed the man by the back of his head, "forcefully hitting his face three times on the solid wooden corner post of the bar". When the man got to his feet he was punched several times on the face and the defendant then spat in the man's face.

"The defendant then proceeded to clean up the injured party's blood from the floor and furniture," the prosecutor said. Footage of the incident was shown to the judge. The court heard the man attacked in the pub was an ex-partner of Hill's ex-partner.

A defence barrister said Hill had a "bit of jealousy" in regards to the man. At the time Hill was "heavily abusing" cocaine and had "anger management" issues, the lawyer said.

Judge Broderick said the defendant had 74 previous convictions and a "propensity for violence". He told Hill: "This was an appalling act of gratuitous violence. This was a sustained violent attack. It is remarkable that the victim didn't sustain more serous injuries."