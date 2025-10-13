A Portadown man, spotted acting suspiciously with another man in a supermarket, has been jailed for drug possession.

Gareth Bradley, aged 38, from Edward Street, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison.

Bradley’s barrister, Mr Patrick Taylor, said his client pleaded guilty to possessing the Class B drug cannabis.

On March 27 this year, police were told of two men acting suspiciously at Supervalu on Garvaghy Road, Portadown. Officers received descriptions of the men and, while on patrol in Woodhouse Street, spotted two males matching the description.

The defendant was searched and police found a ‘small bag’ of cannabis, the court heard.

Mr Taylor said his client is a serving prisoner and is someone “who struggled with addiction in the past” and has issues with his mental health and is engaging with services within the prison.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan sentenced Bradley to two months in jail, saying: “It’s a small amount of cannabis but he has 13 previous convictions.”