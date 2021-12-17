Man was swinging large metal pole at police

Police were called at 1.25am at August 10 this year regarding a “concern” about Christopher Porter (29), with addresses listed on charge sheets as Knockboy Road, Broughshane and Carnvue Road, Carnmoney. The defendant was in a garden and approached police and threatened to attack them if they didn’t leave.

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard he then went into a house and said he was he was going to “set fire” to the property. Whilst police were trying to speak to him from outside he smashed a lamp and when police attempted to open a door he shut it on an officer’s hand. Police got in through another door and Porter picked up the nozzle of a hoover and held it up in the air towards officers before he could be handcuffed.