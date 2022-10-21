Details emerged at Ballymena Magistrates Court where Michael Shawyer (32), formerly of Green Drive but now of Portland Street in Larne, was sentenced for assault. It was heard two co-accused were previously dealt with in court.

A prosecutor said the complainant had been out "socialising" and had messaged a man to see if he could get a lift. Around ten minutes later a vehicle arrived and males, including Shawyer, were inside.

The prosecutor said the injured party said as the car moved off he was told by a male - not Shawyer - he "had made the biggest mistake of his life by getting into the car".

Editorial image

The prosecutor said there had been "some issue" in relation to an earlier incident and "these males were taking it upon themselves to chastise the injured party about that".

The court heard the man was "shouted aggressively at " and on the A8 in Larne the car pulled in to a lay-by and the injured party and other males got out. The injured party saw the car boot was open and fearing that the males were "going to force him into the boot" he ran off and jumped the central reservation.

Advertisement

He was followed by the vehicle. A co-accused, sentenced at an earlier court, assaulted him. The man told police Shawyer "kicked him about the body".

Defence solicitor Sara Edge said the defendant said it had been "poor decision making" and could see how it was a "very terrifying experience for the injured party" but Shawyer said he had also "sought, in some way, to try and diffuse the situation".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "This was a very nasty offence. The victim would have been not only physically assaulted but no doubt emotionally traumatised by the assault. You and two others.

"You may have played a lesser role but you were still there and you are equally culpable."