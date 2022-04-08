Man was ‘too drunk’ to pay for botte of vodka, court told

John Paul Savage (32), of Railway View, admitted theft and going equipped on August 25 last year.

Prosecuting counsel said the incident happened at 5.50pm and police later called at the defendant’s home and the he admitted stealing the vodka, valued £18.69.

Defence lawyer Blaine Nugent explained that the defendant had the money to pay in his pocket but was so drunk he forgot to pay.