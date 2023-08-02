A 20-year-old man, who was topless, drunk and acting aggressively to residents of a Lurgan street, was fined £200, at Craigavon Magistrates Court last Friday.

Ryan Shortt, aged 20, from Belvedere Manor, Lurgan appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court via videolink from Hydebank Young Offenders Centre and Prison charged with disorderly behaviour.

His lawyer said that a guilty plea had been entered at the first opportunity. The court heard Shortt is a remand prisoner on another matter.

A Prosecutor told the court that on June 15 last year police attended Carrickvale Manor in Lurgan in relation to an ongoing disturbance. He was in the vicinity “visibly drunk and behaving aggressively towards the neighbours” as well as shouting and swearing in the street.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture credit: Tony Hendron.

Police arrived and discovered the defendant with his top off, shouting and acting in a disorderly manner. He was clearly under the influence of alcohol, the court heard. “Neighbours were out of their homes observing the chaos in the area. He was therefore arrested for disorderly behaviour,” the Prosecutor told the court.

Shortt’s defence barrister said that his client was “making a complete nuisance of himself” and described it as “not the worst case of disorderly behaviour”.

"He is a remand prison. He could have brazened this case out but he pleaded at the earliest opportunity and I would hope he would get credit for that,” said the barrister, adding that given the pre-sentence report there was an inevitable outcome.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “If I look at his record his first offence of disorderly behaviour, which occurred in 2019, resulted in a one month’s detention. The next entry that’s relevant on his record appears on 25th November 2022 which post dates the commission of this offence. Had this been before the court at the same time I strongly suspect he would not have received any longer of a prison sentence.