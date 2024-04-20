Man was 'walking around' with 'baseball bat' at housing development
Macauley Pollard (30), with an address listed as Markstown Grove in Cullybackey, appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, April 16, in connection with a charge of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.
In another incident at Ballyclug Mews the defendant resisted a police officer in the execution of his duty on July 27 last year.
A defence lawyer said the defendant had entered guilty pleas. He said the use of alcohol and "illegal substances" were "triggers that exacerbate poor mental health and also lead to offending" by Pollard.
The defendant was ordered to do 100 hours of Community Service and was also put on Probation for a year.