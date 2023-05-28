Register
Man ‘wearing only one white shoe’ is suspect as Fiat 500 stolen in Newtownabbey

Police are seeking to trace a man who stole a car in Newtownabbey on Saturday night (May 27) while apparently only wearing one shoe.
By Valerie Martin
Published 28th May 2023, 12:38 BST
Updated 28th May 2023, 12:38 BST

Detectives are appealing for dashcam or CCTV footage from the public to assist with their investigation into the burglary.

Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: "Police received a report shortly before 10pm that a house had been broken into via a rear door in the Heather Park area. It was reported that a man entered and stole a number of items, including car keys before making off in a white Fiat 500 belonging to the home owner.

"The car has since been located in the Dunloy Gardens area of Rathcoole.

Heather Park in Newtownabbey. Picture: GoogleHeather Park in Newtownabbey. Picture: Google
Heather Park in Newtownabbey. Picture: Google

"The suspect was described as a man aged in his 30s, wearing a grey, white and navy jacket, navy trousers and wearing only one white shoe with a white sock on the other foot.

"We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the Newtownabbey area, or has any CCTV or dash-cam footage to call us on 101, quoting reference number 2188 of 27/05/23.”

