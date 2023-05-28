Man ‘wearing only one white shoe’ is suspect as Fiat 500 stolen in Newtownabbey

Detectives are appealing for dashcam or CCTV footage from the public to assist with their investigation into the burglary.
Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: "Police received a report shortly before 10pm that a house had been broken into via a rear door in the Heather Park area. It was reported that a man entered and stole a number of items, including car keys before making off in a white Fiat 500 belonging to the home owner.
"The car has since been located in the Dunloy Gardens area of Rathcoole.
"The suspect was described as a man aged in his 30s, wearing a grey, white and navy jacket, navy trousers and wearing only one white shoe with a white sock on the other foot.
"We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the Newtownabbey area, or has any CCTV or dash-cam footage to call us on 101, quoting reference number 2188 of 27/05/23.”