A Ballymena man allegedly raised his fist in celebration after carrying a tyre towards police lines during rioting in the town, the High Court heard on Wednesday (July 9).

Bobby Rainey later handed himself in and claimed he was only at the scene of the racially-motivated unrest as a spectator. Details emerged as the 23-year-old was granted bail under a strict prohibition on entering the town.

Rainey, of Camberwell Way, faces a charge of riotous assembly in connection with last month’s disorder. Police were attacked with masonry, bottles and petrol bombs, while roads were blocked by fires during several days of street violence in Ballymena.

Crown counsel Charlene Dempsey told the court the trouble related to ongoing tensions between local residents and migrants in the town.

Police responding to disorder in Ballymena last month. Photo: Pacemaker

“Properties were damaged and (there was) information suggesting they were targeted due to foreign nationals living at these addresses,” she said.

Rainey was allegedly spotted in the Clonavon area on June 10 as police mounted an operation in response to the previous night’s rioting.

Footage showed him remain at the scene after a final warning was issued for those gathered to disperse, according to the prosecution.

Although not part of the main crowd, Rainey was said to have stepped forward when a tyre rolled towards the PSNI lines.

“He lifted the tyre over his shoulder, carried it towards a police Landrover and then placed it down,” Ms Dempsey submitted.

“He then lifts his fist towards the crowd and the crowd cheers at him, a celebratory fist in the air.”

Rainey handed himself in later that week after police released images of the number of individuals suspected of involvement in the disorder at Clonavon.

“He stated that he was there to spectate, but claimed he did not hear the numerous warnings issued to disperse,” the prosecutor added.

A defence barrister told the court Rainey “full and frank concessions” about his actions, but stressed he had not thrown any missiles at police.

“The applicant accepts he stepped onto the road, lifted the tyre and placed it down, and there was then some gesticulation towards the crowd,” counsel said. “He was, as he put it, an observer of what was happening.”

Granting bail on a provisional basis, Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan ordered Rainey to live under curfew at an approved address outside the town.

“He is not to enter the precincts of Ballymena, or to be involved in any public demonstrations or processions,” she directed.

Dame Siobhan added: “He really should take a reality check on what he got involved in by being out, and out when this riot was ongoing, because you just give oxygen to the people who are starting these things.”