A man who allegedly caused criminal damage to an ATM machine in Ballymena then reportedly threatened a woman that he would shoot her in the face, has had the case at the town's Magistrates Court further adjourned to January 30 next year.

The man also allegedly told the woman he would get the "IRA" to shoot her. The defendant is also accused of spray-painting graffiti including 'UVF' and 'IRA'.

Daniel Brownlee (27), with an address listed as Drumtara in Ballymena, is charged in connection with incidents on December 11 this year.

He is accused of threatening to kill a woman; assaulting a female; and causing criminal damage to an ATM belonging to 'Nationwide'; a window and wall of the AIB Bank; and a door belonging to AXA Insurance.

A police officer told an earlier court that at 10.45am on December 11 police attended a report of criminal damage at Wellington Street in Ballymena.

The officer said a number of buildings and an ATM were "spray painted". The letters 'UVF' were sprayed at the wall of the AIB Bank and "a Nationwide ATM was sprayed with black paint rendering it unusable".

The officer said that the message on the AXA door was "illegible" and a "vacant property" was spray-painted with the letters 'IRA'. A male matching the description was located at Pat's Brae in Ballymena.

The officer said Brownlee had threatened a female member of the public "threatening to shoot her in the face and get the IRA to shoot her also".

When interviewed the defendant denied the allegations. The officer said CCTV showed the defendant and police had identified him from the footage.

The court was told Brownlee had been released from prison on December 2. The officer said the defendant has a "severe problem with alcohol and drug dependence".

He added: "As soon as he gets out of prison he goes to get back into prison as soon as possible by committing further offences".

A defence lawyer told the earlier court the defendant denied the allegations.