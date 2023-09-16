A 25-year-old has been given a three months jail term for breaching a restraining order after he called to his mother’s house while drunk.

Malachy McCann, aged 25, of no fixed abode, appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday via video link from Maghaberry Prison charged with breaching a restraining order.

McCann’s solicitor John McAtamney said his client would be pleading guilty. Mr McAtamney said: “He has served approximately six or seven weeks in custody – of actual time."

A Prosecutor told the court that on August 6 this year the injured party said she was at her home address at around 3pm.

Craigavon Court house Picture / Presseye

The Prosecutor added: “She was sitting in her kitchen when her son (the defendant) came in through the front door. She outlined the history of domestic incidents between them and there is a restraining order in place because of those.

"She said she could tell her son was intoxicated as soon as he came in due to his toxic language and his eyes were glazed, She stated he walked around her, talking down to her causing her to feel intimidated.

"She said she felt intimidated as she knows he can be unpredictable. She then left the house and went to a friends as a result of his behaviour.”

McCann’s barrister Joel Lindsay BL said: “He had been there earlier in the evening and police were called at 5.10pm. He then came back and was sitting on the doorstep shouting at her and shouting at everyone who went past. Police came back and at that stage he was arrested for breach of the restraining order.

"He fully accepts he shouldn’t have been there, that there’s an order in place and he has been in custody since. Let’s just say there is a lesson in it and that is that if he breaches that order he knows where he is going to end up and it will get worse each time.”