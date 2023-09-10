Man who breached Restraining Order used 'disgusting' foul language in messages
Graham John Henry (46), of Starbog Road, Kilwaughter, appeared via video link at Ballymena Magistrates' Court and pleaded guilty to all the charges he faced.
On July 11 this year he breached a Restraining Order; damaged a garage door; made a threat to destroy a property and made improper use of a communications network.
He committed a communications offence on July 13 and breached a Restraining Order.
On August 18 this year, whilst on bail for the earlier offences, he breached a Restraining Order; caused criminal damage to a speaker and attempted to cause criminal damage a door.
A defence lawyer said the defendant has issues with alcohol.
The lawyer accepted "foul language" used by the defendant had been "reprehensible" and "disgusting".
The defendant had a previous record.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said Henry had "caused trauma to the victim" and jailed him for nine months