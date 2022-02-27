Newtownabbey man claimed brick was gift for his aunt is jailed for going equipped for burglary

Scott Axon, 29, received a five-month sentence on Friday for targeting a residential area in Newtownabbey last year.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard a man was spotted at Bleach Green Avenue, Newtownabbey, in the early hours of September 9.

One homeowner described seeing a figure loitering outside their property.

Axon, of Ballyalton Park in Newtownabbey, was arrested and claimed to be trying to return a pair of spectacles he had discovered.

A prosecution lawyer added: “He stated that a brick found in his possession was a present for his aunt.”

No houses were actually broken into during the incident.

But Axon admitted going equipped for burglary with the concrete block and a metal tool.

Defence solicitor Eoghan McKenna acknowledged: “This is a very bizarre case.”

Mr McKenna added that his client was homeless at the time and initially attempted to help someone who had lost their glasses.

Based on the guilty plea, District Judge George Conner imposed five months custody.