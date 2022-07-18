Man who claimed he disarmed hammer assault co-accused has bail bid adjourned

Wayne Kirkwood, 29, allegedly inflicted multiple blows to the victim’s head during an attack at Lord Street on July 1.

But according to his account the man was already being beaten when he arrived on the scene.

The victim, aged in his thirties, suffered serious head and facial injuries, a judge was told.

Laganside Courts

Kirkwood, of Parkgate Crescent in Belfast, denies charges of causing grievous bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

A second man, 26-year-old Daniel Cooper, from Devenish Drive in Newtownabbey, is accused of the same offences.

The court heard that a witness recorded the aftermath of the suspected attack.

Based on that footage, prosecution counsel said: “It is alleged that (Kirkwood) struck the injured party to his head with the hammer numerous times.

“Both defendants are then believed to have assaulted him while he was on the ground.”

Kirkwood was subsequently located and arrested in the city centre.

He is further accused of possessing Class C drugs - diazepam - and criminal damage to a PSNI phone after being taken into custody.

During interviews he initially claimed to have been at home when the assault occurred, and that his family would vouch for him.

But after being shown the footage he identified himself as one of those present, the court was told.

“He said there was a commotion in the street, he came on the scene and the injured party was already on the ground,” the Crown lawyer submitted.

Defence barrister Danielle McMahon confirmed Kirkwood denies any involvement in the attack.

“He gave an account that the co-accused was assaulting an unknown male in the street and he took the hammer off him,” she said.

Mr Justice McAlinden described it as a “cut-throat” defence scenario being advanced.

Adjourning Kirkwood’s application for bail, however, the judge decided to await the outcome of separate proceedings.