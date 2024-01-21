Man who claimed he downed bottle of wine in 'three gulps' after returning home is convicted of drink driving
At the end of the contested hearing at Ballymena Magistrates' Court, District Judge Francis Rafferty told the defendant - 60-year-old Alaistair Bell of Cushendall Road in the Craigywarren area near Ballymena: "I never heard such nonsense and hope it will be a long time before I hear such abject rubbish again".
Arising out of the same incident, the defendant had pleaded guilty to failing to stop and report a collision which occurred at shops on the Cushendall Road in Ballymena around 4pm on September 24 last year.
In connection with the same incident the defendant had been given a caution after an assault charge was withdrawn.
The prosecution case was that a "back calculation" meant the defendant would have been over the limit when in his vehicle.
The court heard a person was concerned the defendant had "alcohol" taken and the person had removed the keys from the vehicle.
Denying the drink drive allegation, the defendant said following a collision that person thought he had smelt alcohol.
The defendant claimed the smell came from a bottle of wine which had fallen from the passenger seat of his vehicle and smashed.
The defendant told the court he taken had no alcohol before 4pm. He told the court he had a condition called Bell's Palsy which would make his speech slur and the other person may have interpreted this as him having taken drink.
Bell told the court he left the area of the shops because he was fearful the incident "might turn violent".
The court was told it was raining heavily and the defendant was "limping" because of his health condition.
The defence claimed a random stranger stopped and asked if he wanted a lift home as he didn't like seeing "people out in this weather". The "Good Samaritan" was going past his home and left him "right to my door".
Bell claimed he was a "bundle of nerves" and when he arrived home he had taken drink to calm himself. Police arrived at his home around 4.50pm.
Bell told the court when he got home he drank a bottle of wine wine "in three gulps, I didn't even put it in a glass because I was panicking".
He said the first bottle was consumed within "five minutes" as "I knew it would calm me down". He claimed he then began drinking a second bottle of white wine and had taken two thirds of it before police arrived before 5pm.
A prosecutor put it to the defendant that given the time period if was not reasonable to suggest that he was able to drink so much alcohol at home "and it is just convenient then that that the amount of alcohol you had taken fits with what your back calculation would be".
The defendant denied that was the case.
District Judge Rafferty said the defendant said he drank almost two bottles of wine before police arrived.
In relation to the defendant's evidence, the district judge said: "I don't believe one single word of it. I never heard such nonsense in my short time on the bench and hope it will be a long time before I hear such abject rubbish again".
Convicting the defendant of having driven with excess alcohol, the judge banned Bell from driving for 16 months and fined him £500.