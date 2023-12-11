Man who claimed he was unaware he was trespassing on land has now admitted hare coursing at Glenwherry
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ballymena Magistrates Court heard Patrick Robert Shannon (51), of Annesley Street in Belfast and two co-accused were in the area with dogs. Two dead hares were found in a vehicle. The two co-accused were sentenced at an earlier court.
All three admitted a charge that at 'Glenwherry Moor', they 'trespassed on land in the open air and in relation to a lawful activity, namely habitat management, which persons were engaging in or were about to engage in, on that or adjoining land in the open air did an act namely hare coursing which was intended by you to have the effect of disrupting the said activity'.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A prosecutor said police attended Glenwherry on January 22 this year following reports of "hare coursing". Police saw a vehicle at "conservation land" and later three males with lurchers and a Springer Spaniel approached.
The men "claimed they had been out walking their dogs". A search of the car revealed two hares behind the front passenger seat "covered with blankets". The men told police they were walking their dogs and "looking for rabbits and foxes", the prosecutor said.
Shannon's defence barrister said his client appreciated it was a "serious matter". He added: "He advises that it was a foggy day and neither him or his co-accused were aware it was a no-trespassing area. He instructs that this wasn't done intentionally."
Handing down the suspended sentence to Shannon, District Judge Nigel Broderick noted the defendant had 156 previous convictions.
Advertisement
Advertisement
At a previous court the judge had said: "I take a dim view of this behaviour. This is an area of conservation. It is well managed by the gamekeeper. This was a deliberate act. This wasn't on your doorstep. You made a deliberate effort and decision to come all the way from Belfast to engage in this behaviour on lands where you shouldn't have been."