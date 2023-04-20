A judge told a man who claimed he was using cannabis to help with depression that he should consider taking up running.

Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes was speaking to Scott Nelson (23) of Ross Green Lane, Moorfields, at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

The court heard that on December 15 last year a vehicle was stopped at a police checkpoint in Antrim town and there was a "strong smell of cannabis". The defendant handed over 2.45 grammes of cannabis to police.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After reading a pre-sentence report, the judge told the defendant: "Cannabis is not going to help depression. It is just going to make you worse.

Editorial image

"I sit here day after day and I see what cannabis does to people and it really doesn't help depression. So stop it, find something else...run...I don't care."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The defendant told the judge he was currently going to a gym.

The judge said: "That might actually help but cannabis makes it worse".