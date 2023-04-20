Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Liverpool easyJet flight makes emergency landing in Germany
3 minutes ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
7 minutes ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money
35 minutes ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
1 hour ago Battersea dogs to form guard of honour at Paul O’Grady’s funeral
1 hour ago Moonbin, member of K-pop band Astro, dies at 25

Man who claims cannabis use for depression told by judge to take up running instead

A judge told a man who claimed he was using cannabis to help with depression that he should consider taking up running.

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 20th Apr 2023, 08:32 BST

Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes was speaking to Scott Nelson (23) of Ross Green Lane, Moorfields, at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

The court heard that on December 15 last year a vehicle was stopped at a police checkpoint in Antrim town and there was a "strong smell of cannabis". The defendant handed over 2.45 grammes of cannabis to police.

After reading a pre-sentence report, the judge told the defendant: "Cannabis is not going to help depression. It is just going to make you worse.

Most Popular
Editorial imageEditorial image
Editorial image

"I sit here day after day and I see what cannabis does to people and it really doesn't help depression. So stop it, find something else...run...I don't care."

The defendant told the judge he was currently going to a gym.

The judge said: "That might actually help but cannabis makes it worse".

The defendant was fined £200.