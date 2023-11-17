Ballymena Magistrates Court was told there had been "confusion on his part" by McCracken and he had missed an appointment with Probation.

Deputy District Judge Browne adjourned the case to December 21 and told McCracken: "Put it in your diary, it will proceed the next time whether or not there is a Report and if there isn't a Report that lessens the options open to the court so there could be a very unpleasant Christmas for you ahead if you don't engage with Probation."