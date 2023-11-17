Register
Man who damaged 'bus stop' is warned he could face 'unpleasant Christmas'

A man who pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a 'bus stop' has been warned by a judge that if he doesn't co-operate with Probation for a pre-sentence report he could be facing an 'unpleasant Christmas'.
Brian Monteith
Published 17th Nov 2023, 17:57 GMT
The case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Lee McCracken (31), with an address given as Carrs Glen Park in Belfast, committed the offence on August 18 this year.

Ballymena Magistrates Court was told there had been "confusion on his part" by McCracken and he had missed an appointment with Probation.

A defence lawyer said the defendant wants to "engage with Probation".

Deputy District Judge Browne adjourned the case to December 21 and told McCracken: "Put it in your diary, it will proceed the next time whether or not there is a Report and if there isn't a Report that lessens the options open to the court so there could be a very unpleasant Christmas for you ahead if you don't engage with Probation."