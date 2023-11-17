Man who damaged 'bus stop' is warned he could face 'unpleasant Christmas'
Lee McCracken (31), with an address given as Carrs Glen Park in Belfast, committed the offence on August 18 this year.
Ballymena Magistrates Court was told there had been "confusion on his part" by McCracken and he had missed an appointment with Probation.
A defence lawyer said the defendant wants to "engage with Probation".
Deputy District Judge Browne adjourned the case to December 21 and told McCracken: "Put it in your diary, it will proceed the next time whether or not there is a Report and if there isn't a Report that lessens the options open to the court so there could be a very unpleasant Christmas for you ahead if you don't engage with Probation."