Magherafelt man exposed himself to female neighbour

Francis Murray (60), of Sperrin Drive, Magherafelt, was jailed for four months for exposing his genitals to cause alarm or distress.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan also activated a three-month suspended jail sentence Murray had been given for a similar offence last year.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Imposing the sentence she told Murray who appeared by video link from Maghaberry Prison, that he needed to address the issues he has or else he would just keep coming back before the court.

Ms Mullan accepted that he had never shied away from his behaviour but he needed to receive help.

Prosecuting counsel told the court the neighbour was looking out the window when she saw a torch light and her attention was drawn to a naked man, the defendant, in the back yard on April 20 last.

Defence lawyer Dean Mooney said Murray had given a very emotional interview to police in which he admitted he was a pervert and has shown himself to be aware of what he has done.

He said the defendant is in breach of the prison sentence he was given last year, and has been in custody for two months, the equivalent of having served a four-month sentence.