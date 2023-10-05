Man who had been accused in relation to 1990 Randalstown explosion has charges withdrawn by prosecution
Eamonn O'Boyle, with an address listed as Gweedore, County Donegal, had also been charged with possessing explosives with intent to endanger life and that has also been withdrawn.
An explosion in November 1990 caused damage to a garage at New Street in Randalstown.
The case was mentioned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, October 3.
A prosecutor told the court an update from a Public Prosecution Service directing officer was that having obtained senior counsel opinion and having consulted with police "it is considered that the available evidence is insufficient to meet the evidential test for prosecution".
She added: "Accordingly, a 'no prosecution' decision has been directed and in the circumstances all charges should be withdrawn forthwith."