A 53-year-old man who had been accused of causing a bomb explosion in Randalstown in 1990 has had the charge withdrawn by prosecutors.

The case was mentioned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Eamonn O'Boyle, with an address listed as Gweedore, County Donegal, had also been charged with possessing explosives with intent to endanger life and that has also been withdrawn.

An explosion in November 1990 caused damage to a garage at New Street in Randalstown.

A prosecutor told the court an update from a Public Prosecution Service directing officer was that having obtained senior counsel opinion and having consulted with police "it is considered that the available evidence is insufficient to meet the evidential test for prosecution".