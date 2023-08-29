Man who had been given 'lots and lots of chances' is jailed by Lisburn judge for possession of drugs

A man has been sent to prison for two months after pleading guilty to drugs charges.

Lawrence Morrison, 20, whose address was given as Rydalmere Street in Belfast appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis, and possession of a Class C drug, namely pregabalin.

The court heard that sentencing in the case had been deferred to allow for a pre-sentence report. However, District Judge Rosie Watters deemed the report to be “terrible” and that the defendant had had “lots and lots of chances” to amend his behaviour.

Defence stated that there has been no further offending by the defendant.

Belfast man sent to prison by Lisburn judge after he admitted possession of drugs. Pic credit: Google

She continued: “He has managed to stay out of trouble. Social Services and his social worker are still supporting him in regards to his mental health.

"He does recognise that drugs have been a feature in his life from an early age. He engaged with drugs services and managed to stop taking pregabalin. He is making attempts to come away from cannabis but he hasn’t managed to completely do that.”

The district judge commented: “He reports smoking cannabis every day. He was referred to Community Addiction and failed to make contact.

"He found discussing possession of drugs ‘hilarious’. Every time he is in possession of cannabis he commits an offence. He has 19 drugs charges on his record.

“He has had lots and lots of chances. This is a terrible report.”