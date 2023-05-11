Register
Man who handed grinder containing cannabis to police fined £250

Police detected a strong smell of cannabis when they spoke to two males in a parked car at Magherafelt, the local Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday.

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 11th May 2023, 16:00 BST

Twenty-five-year-old Patrick Dulemba, from Fountain Street in Antrim, was fined £250 with a £15 offender's levy for possessing the drug.

Prosecuting counsel said on November 29 last year at approximately 7.25pm, police stopped with a car which was parked in a lay-by at Church Street in Magherafelt.

The lawyer said the defendant was identified and he was accompanied by a male passenger.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

The prosecutor said a search was carried out during which Dulemba handed police a grinder containing a green herbal plant.

The defendant told police that the cannabis belonged to him. Counsel added that the cannabis amounted to 0.5 grams.

Solicitor Donal Heron stressed the defendant, admitting the offence, had cooperated fully with the police.

Mr Heron said it was a very small amount of cannabis which the defendant had purchased sometime previously for a friend’s birthday.

He pointed out that the defendant was working in business with his father.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said this was effectively the defendant's third conviction for drugs possession. She said he did not appear to have learned from the previous caution he had been given.

The judge said she would deal with the matter by imposing a financial penalty which would be higher than his previous fine.

Ms Mullan made an order for the destruction of the drug and allowed Dulemba eight weeks to pay the fine.

