Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who was previously convicted of stalking a woman and who has now harassed another woman has been jailed for six months.

Stephen Ramsey (32), with an address listed as in Belfast, pleaded guilty to harassment after being before Ballymena Magistrates Court via video link from prison.

The harassment related to a number of days in May this year. The court heard a woman had attempted to end a relationship with the defendant "via text".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defendant then sent 41 text messages and following further attempts to "break-up" calls were received by the woman and pizza was delivered and flowers were left at her door.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by Pacemaker

A defence lawyer said the defendant said he had been concerned about her welfare. The lawyer said the messages were "benign".

The court was told the stalking matter before an earlier court involved the defendant attending a former partner's workplace when he brought chocolate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jailing the defendant, District Judge Nigel Broderick told him: "It appears from the facts outlined, your record and the domestic abuse log, that you have a very poor attitude towards women and you need to address that."