Man who harassed former partner given jail term at Ballymena Magistrates Court
Stephen Ramsey (32), with an address listed as in Belfast, pleaded guilty to harassment after being before Ballymena Magistrates Court via video link from prison.
The harassment related to a number of days in May this year. The court heard a woman had attempted to end a relationship with the defendant "via text".
The defendant then sent 41 text messages and following further attempts to "break-up" calls were received by the woman and pizza was delivered and flowers were left at her door.
A defence lawyer said the defendant said he had been concerned about her welfare. The lawyer said the messages were "benign".
The court was told the stalking matter before an earlier court involved the defendant attending a former partner's workplace when he brought chocolate.
Jailing the defendant, District Judge Nigel Broderick told him: "It appears from the facts outlined, your record and the domestic abuse log, that you have a very poor attitude towards women and you need to address that."
A two-year Restraining Order was also put in place.