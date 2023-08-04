A man who inflicted "gratuitous violence" upon his wife has been jailed for nine months.

Thomas Dervan (38), of Rinnalea Grove, Belfast, admitted three assaults between May 20-22 this year. The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video link from prison.

A prosecutor said on May 20 Dervan had dragged his partner downstairs and punched her before hitting her on the back with a wooden brush shaft which left a bruise. The defendant then struck her on the head with an electric toothbrush holder, causing a cut.

The next day the defendant hit her on the side of the head and bit her leg, causing it to bruise. On May 22 Dervan punched his partner on the face.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had been on remand in custody since May. He said the couple had been married for twenty years and the incidents happened when they had "not long been separated".

The lawyer said the defendant said there had been "no history in the marriage of domestic abuse". The defence barrister said there was "absolutely no excuse" for the offences.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said they had been "serious" incidents of domestic abuse and said prosecutors should have considered sending the case to the Crown Court where sentencing powers were greater.

Jailing the defendant for nine months, the judge told Dervan that "not once, not twice, but on three separate occasions you have visited gratuitous violence on your wife and that must be dealt with accordingly by the courts".