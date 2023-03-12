Man who made 'racial slurs' towards police officer had 83 previous convictions

A man who made "racial slurs" towards a police officer has been jailed for five months at Ballymena Magistrates' Court.

Tyler Johnston (23), with an address listed as Mount Vernon Park in Belfast, admitted possessing what is described on the charge sheet as a 'wooden plank' as an offensive weapon at Fleet Street in Larne.

He also pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen in connection with driving in Larne on the same day - February 27 last year and with being disorderly at the Ulster Hospital, Dundonald, on February 27.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A prosecutor told the court that at 12.50am police received a report that a man was in possession of an offensive weapon in Larne.

Ballymena courthouse

Police saw a Mercedes "on its roof" at Fleet Street with a female in the car and the defendant was standing outside.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He made off on foot but was later located and refused to provide a sample.

He was taken to hospital and en route he made a "number of racial slurs" to a police officer and at the hospital he was shouting and behaving in a disorderly manner.

At the hospital he continued to make "further racial slurs" and was swearing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

CCTV showed the defendant had been standing at the entrance of a bar in Larne with a "wooden bat" in his hand and it also showed a car driving off.

The defendant appeared at court via video link from Maghaberry Prison and it was heard in the previous days he had received a jail sentence at the crown court in Belfast.

A defence lawyer told Ballymena Magistrates' Court the defendant was the subject of a "punishment assault at a very young age".

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said Johnston had issues with "substance misuse" and that the defendant was "under threat hence him having the bat".

Jailing the defendant for five months, District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had 83 previous convictions.