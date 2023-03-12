Register
Man who made 'racial slurs' towards police officer had 83 previous convictions

A man who made "racial slurs" towards a police officer has been jailed for five months at Ballymena Magistrates' Court.

By Court Reporter
1 hour ago
Updated 12th Mar 2023, 10:26am

Tyler Johnston (23), with an address listed as Mount Vernon Park in Belfast, admitted possessing what is described on the charge sheet as a 'wooden plank' as an offensive weapon at Fleet Street in Larne.

He also pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen in connection with driving in Larne on the same day - February 27 last year and with being disorderly at the Ulster Hospital, Dundonald, on February 27.

A prosecutor told the court that at 12.50am police received a report that a man was in possession of an offensive weapon in Larne.

Ballymena courthouse
Ballymena courthouse
Ballymena courthouse

Police saw a Mercedes "on its roof" at Fleet Street with a female in the car and the defendant was standing outside.

He made off on foot but was later located and refused to provide a sample.

He was taken to hospital and en route he made a "number of racial slurs" to a police officer and at the hospital he was shouting and behaving in a disorderly manner.

At the hospital he continued to make "further racial slurs" and was swearing.

CCTV showed the defendant had been standing at the entrance of a bar in Larne with a "wooden bat" in his hand and it also showed a car driving off.

The defendant appeared at court via video link from Maghaberry Prison and it was heard in the previous days he had received a jail sentence at the crown court in Belfast.

A defence lawyer told Ballymena Magistrates' Court the defendant was the subject of a "punishment assault at a very young age".

She said Johnston had issues with "substance misuse" and that the defendant was "under threat hence him having the bat".

Jailing the defendant for five months, District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had 83 previous convictions.

He added: "These are serious offences. The racial slurs are a significant aggravating feature".