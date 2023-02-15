An Antrim town man who posted pictures of women on a "pornographic" internet forum has avoided jail.

Brian Cobb (23), of Craigmore Park, was sentenced after pleading guilty to two charges of sending 'indecent' messages or other matter via a public electronic communications network on January 18 and February 21, 2021.

The defendant was at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, where a prosecutor said in March 2022 a female said she was made aware through friends "that her picture had been posted to an online pornographic chat website".

Advertisement

Advertisement

The prosecutor said the picture used was taken from a "social media page" and "beneath the picture was explicit text written by the account holder who had posted the image".

Ballymena courthouse

The prosecutor said the post was uploaded on January 18, 2021, by an account with a user name which the female recognised as belonging to the defendant.

Also in March last year, police received another report of a similar nature from a female, a "friend of the original victim".

Advertisement

Advertisement

The prosecutor said the female was made aware by the original victim that "her photograph had also been posted on the same website with explicit text beneath".

Again, that picture had been taken from social media and posted on the website on February 21, 2022, by an account with a user name the female believed belonged to Cobb. When interviewed by police the defendant made "full admissions".

The prosecutor said Cobb told officers he posted pictures on a "forum which related to rape fantasy" and that he had "taken the photographs from Facebook because he was harbouring fantasies about the injured parties".

The court heard the defendant claimed to have been "suffering poor mental health at the time and was sexually frustrated".

Advertisement

Advertisement

A defence barrister said Cobb had a previously clear record; had treated the case "very seriously" and has taken steps to "try and address his mental health and his offending behaviour".

The lawyer said the defendant is in full-time employment; is "ashamed of his behaviour" and has "developed a necessary insight into the impact it has had on the victims".

The barrister said a Probation report deemed the defendant not necessary "for a period of statutory supervision".

The lawyer said the report said Cobb would benefit from Community Service which could be in Antrim town or an "animal sanctuary where he could be placed and try and compensate to the community for this".

Advertisement

Advertisement

District Judge Nigel Broderick told Cobb: "It is a particularly nasty offence to post anyone's details with inappropriate comments but this, in my view, has been aggravated by a number of features - first of all the nature of the site that you posted the photographs on and then the comments that you attribute to the images.

"That then encourages others to respond and that further aggravates and causes even more emotional trauma to the victims."

The judge said he read the pre-sentence report and the defendant appeared to have "demonstrated appropriate remorse and regret".

Judge Broderick added that along with his clear record, "despite the serious nature of the offending and the aggravating features, rather than impose an immediate custodial sentence, I am minded to impose an order which is an alternative to imprisonment, namely Community Service".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Handing down 150 hours of Community Service, the judge warned Cobb that if he failed to comply with the Order he would be brought back to court and jailed.