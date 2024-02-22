Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jason Ian Milligan, aged 27, from Crewe Road, Maghera, was also ordered to pay £100 compensation towards the charity when he admitted a charge of criminal damage.

Prosecuting counsel said on June 29 last year, police received a report from a key holder of Charis at Rainey Street, Magherafelt, that a window in the property had been broken around 9pm.

The lawyer said the window had been punched and there were traces of blood on the glass which was traced to the defendant.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

He said police examination of CCTV showed a group of males and females heading in the direction of the property and the defendant was seen lunging towards the window and punching it.

Counsel said the group then ran off down Rainey Street.

In a separate matter, Milligan was stopped at a police road stop on July 31 last and officers detected a strong smell of cannabis.

The prosecutor said the defendant was seen putting something down his underpants and this was later recovered containing two grams of cannabis wrapped in tin foil.

Admitting the offences defence lawyer Liam McStay explained it was not an attack on the charity shop but rather a group of young people who were intoxicated and carrying on outside the premises.

"It was wrecklessness at most,” said Mr McStay, who asked the court to leave something “hanging over the defendant’s head” for both matters.