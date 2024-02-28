Man who pushed wife during 'disagreement' given three-month suspended jail sentence
and live on Freeview channel 276
Pratheesh Krishnankutty-Vasanthakunari (36). of Station Road, Magherafelt, admitted charges of domestic abuse and common assault of a female.
Putting in place a two-year restraining order, District Judge Oonagh Mullan said it was at the lower end of the scale, and she accepted that the incident had happened in a marriage which was coming to an end and they were now living separately.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prosecuting counsel at Magherafelt Magistrates Court outlined that on September 19 last year, the complainant told police that the defendant had pushed her on the shoulder after consuming alcohol at their home.
Afterwards he had called her brother in India and told him to "come and take this lady" and that he did not have a problem with him but "just come and take her you don't want to make me a killer”.
Counsel said the brother came over from India about two weeks later and the complainant reported the incident to police and the defendant was arrested.
A defence lawyer described it as an “unpleasant" incident which he said had arisen during a disagreement between the parties.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He stressed that it was a "one off" and the couple were now living separately.
Counsel added that if the court imposed a financial penalty it would “stretch” the defendant who was now living in new accommodation.