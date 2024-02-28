Man who pushed wife during 'disagreement' given three-month suspended jail sentence

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pratheesh Krishnankutty-Vasanthakunari (36). of Station Road, Magherafelt, admitted charges of domestic abuse and common assault of a female.

Putting in place a two-year restraining order, District Judge Oonagh Mullan said it was at the lower end of the scale, and she accepted that the incident had happened in a marriage which was coming to an end and they were now living separately.

Prosecuting counsel at Magherafelt Magistrates Court outlined that on September 19 last year, the complainant told police that the defendant had pushed her on the shoulder after consuming alcohol at their home.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

Afterwards he had called her brother in India and told him to "come and take this lady" and that he did not have a problem with him but "just come and take her you don't want to make me a killer”.

Counsel said the brother came over from India about two weeks later and the complainant reported the incident to police and the defendant was arrested.

A defence lawyer described it as an “unpleasant" incident which he said had arisen during a disagreement between the parties.

He stressed that it was a "one off" and the couple were now living separately.