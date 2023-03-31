A man who racially abused his ‘friend’ before assaulting police in Waringstown has been told by a judge, this is his ‘last chance’.

James Hodkinson (28), from Black Mountain Parade, Belfast was accused of two counts of assaulting police and one count of disorderly behaviour following an incident in the Mill Hill area of Waringstown on July 2 last year.

A prosecutor told Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday (March 30) that at 12.30am on July 2 last year, police spoke to two men, believed to be friends, who were in a vehicle where the female driver had been arrested.

She said police were trying to help them get home but they failed to engage. As police were leaving the area the men began fighting, both ending up on the ground. Police intervened, separated them and one of them was led away. The defendant remained on the ground.

"The defendant jumped up off the ground with his fists clenched and tried to push past police threatening to assault the other man and hurt him. The defendant was extremely aggressive towards police and the other man. Police tried to calm him down but he continued to shout and swear including derogatory, racist language towards his ‘friend’ calling him a ‘black bxxxxxd’,” said the prosecutor adding that despite numerous warnings things escalated and the defendant lashed out towards the other man.

Police intervened, took him down in a controlled manner and arrested him for disorderly behaviour. He was handcuffed to the ‘front stack position’.

“Whilst placing handcuffs on the defendant he grabbed a constable’s left hand squeezing it causing her pain,” said the prosecutor, who added the officer suffered injury to her hand.

The defendant continued to swear and shout and started to kick out at police. He was taken to the police cell van and he continued to resist and struggle. In doing so, he trapped another constable between himself and the police vehicle kicking at her until other officers intervened and arrested him for assaulting police.

When the defendant was subsequently interviewed he admitted all offences apart from assaulting his ‘friend’.

Hodkinson’s solicitor James Toal said: “Alcohol was very clearly an issue and why he doesn’t remember what was really going on.”

Mr Toal said his client and the other man were friends and may have been play fighting when the police intervened. “That doesn’t excuse what transpired. He is before a substance misuse court in Belfast and has engaged well with all ancilliary appointments. It is not going to be an easy programme for him because he does have a very significant issue with alcohol.”

Mr Toal outlined the number of services his client was engaging with regarding his substance abuse adding: “He is in his late 20s and he needs to wise up.”

The district judge said: “These are serious matters. The fact they are aggravated by racial hostility obviously elevates the seriousness of them.”

She said she would defer sentencing for three months until June 21 with an alcohol ban and the proviso the defendant does not come to the attention of police in the meantime.