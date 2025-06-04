A man has been arrested following reports of a racially motivated assault and an aggravated burglary in Coleraine.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers received the first report that a man had assaulted another man in the Drumard Drive area of the town shortly after 10.15pm on Tuesday, June 3.

As a result of the assault, which is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime, a man aged in his 40’s was taken to hospital for treatment to head injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second report was received a short time later that a man, matching the description of the suspect in the earlier assault, had forced entry to a house at Laurel Hill Gardens and threatened a man and woman inside with a hammer.

Detectives in Coleraine, investigating the report of a serious assault and an aggravated burglary on Tuesday 3rd June, have arrested a man. CREDIT NI WORLD

Officers attended and conducted a search of a nearby house and arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of a number of offences including grievous bodily harm with intent, aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and affray.

The man remains in custody at this time.

Detectives investigating both incidents are asking for anyone with any information or video footage from the Drumard Drive or Laurel Hill Gardens areas, which could assist them with their enquiries, to contact them in Coleraine on 101, quoting reference number 1789 03/06/25.

A report can be also submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/