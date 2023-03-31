A Ballymena man who secretly filmed a woman using a toilet has been ordered to do 100 hours of Community Service and put on the Sex Offenders’ Register for five years.

Mark Robert Gilmour (47), of Princes Street, had also sexually assaulted the woman. He was also made the subject of a five year long Sexual Offences Prevention Order.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court he was sentenced on charges of voyeurism and 'intentionally touching' the woman, 'the circumstances being that the touching was sexual'.

The court heard a woman was using the toilet at Gilmour's home in December 2021 when she noticed the lens of a camera phone was pointing at her after it had been "disguised in a pile of clothing that was sitting on a chair". She realised it was recording and she turned it off and "ran out of the house".

Ballymena courthouse

The court heard Gilmour claimed he was "lonely" and claimed the recording was "just to have a piece of" the woman. A second video of the woman using a toilet on an earlier occasion in 2021 was then found on the phone.

The court was told that on other occasions the woman said Gilmour "would try to hug her or put his hands on her bottom area".

A prosecutor said the woman was "very distressed" by what happened. The court heard Gilmour told police "he must have been living out a porn fantasy".

He had originally claimed that in one incident he had been using the phone in the bathroom to record the "back of his head" and he thought he had turned it off. Gilmour had also claimed that on the other occasion he had been trying to take a video of the toilet which was "blocked".

The court was told the defendant pleaded guilty to the charges on the day the case had been set to go to a contest. A defence barrister accepted the woman's privacy had been "violated in the most obscene fashion" and Gilmour wished to publicly apologise.

He said the defendant, who had a previously clear record, lost his job as a taxi company dispatcher as a result of the offending and after media and social media coverage of the case he had been made a "pariah in the community".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the offences were "invasive" and "very distasteful". He said they were "extremely serious" and had a "significant affect" on the victim's "emotional well being".

The judge said it was concerning there had been two incidents of voyeurism and a number of sexual assaults. He said there was "every reason" why Gilmour should receive a custodial sentence but he had a clear record and had pleaded guilty although that had come at the "eleventh hour".

He said Probation view the defendant as "a low likelihood of general reoffending". Judge Broderick said an immediate jail term would obviously be a "clear punishment" to Gilmour but the judge said it would not necessarily address any "underlying issues" which had given rise to the offending.

"Not without significant hesitation" the judge said, he was putting the defendant on Probation for two years with conditions including work to address his "risk of reoffending".