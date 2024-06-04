Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shouting and swearing at a female hospital worker, a Co Armagh man then gargled his spittle leaving the woman, who was trying to help him, fearing he was going to spit in her face, a court has heard.

Barry John Dullaghan, aged 39, from Raymond Kelly Park in Newry, appeared via video link from Maghaberry Jail before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday. He was accused of disorderly behaviour and common assault.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

The court heard that on Saturday, August 19, last year police were tasked to Craigavon Area Hospital in response to a report of a man shouting, being abusive and aggressive towards hospital staff.

“On arrival police spoke with a victim who said the defendant had signed himself out of the hospital and was exiting when she noticed he still had pieces of medical equipment in his arm. She spoke with the defendant and asked if she could take them out as there is a risk of infection if they were not removed,” said the Prosecutor.

"At this stage they were in the staircase of the hospital. The defendant became aggressive, going into the victim’s face, shouting and swearing repeatedly. The victim stated that he then gargled spittle and she thought he was going to spit on her. He was subsequently arrested.”

Dullaghan’s lawyer said his client has been in custody since May 3 on another set of offences and has long standing issues with alcohol and drugs. “Given that he is in custody, he is not suitable for Probation or any community-based sentence.”